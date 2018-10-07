SC State gets first win of season, topping Morgan State, 21-18

BALTIMORE, MD-–The South Carolina State Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak in an, 21-18, victory over Morgan State on the road at Hughes Stadium.

“This was a big win for our team and our program on the road against a good Morgan State team,” said head coach Buddy Pough. “I have to take my hats off to Morgan they fought hard until the end and didn’t make it easy for us.”

“I am so proud of the way we stay focused until the end,” said Pough. “I always said we have a very young team and I finally see some players that can make big plays and step up when needed during a game.”

It’s been recent years since the Bulldogs came from behind to pull off an upset victory over the Bears at home.

South Carolina State jumped out early on a 11-yard touchdown run by sophomore Jarius Jenkins at the 6:13 mark in the first quarter. Morgan State responded off a 34-yard pass from Corey Holmes to DeAndre Harris to close out the quarter to push the lead 11-7 over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs responded off a 1-yard punch by red-shirt sophomore Tyrece Nick with the only score in the second quarter with 6:01 left. South Carolina State led 14-11 during intermission.

In the second-half, both teams played tight on defense to remain scoreless entering the fourth quarter, until junior running back Jordan Riggins scored on a 13-yard scamper to give the Bears an 18-14 advantage with 10:55 remaining.

Morgan State made one final attempt with 1:06 left inside Bulldog territory. Junior quarterback Deandre Harris led the charge pushing the Bears inside the SC State 29-yard line with 0:20 seconds remaining.

Harris one last attempt at the end zone fell short after freshman defensive back Scott Robinson , Jr’s. interception secured the 21-18 victory for South Carolina State to improve to 1-4 overall, 1-1 in the MEAC.

Nick finished throwing 11-of-21 for 139-yards and a touchdown, while freshman wide receiver finished with three (3) catches for 50-yards. Freshman defensive back Duane Nichols spearheaded the defensive with eight (8) tackles and senior Alex Brown and junior linebacker Lane Jones chipped in seven (7) in the win.

Next up South Carolina State returns home for a two-game stint beginning with Bethune-Cookman on YOUTH/ROTC DAY Saturday (Oct. 13th) at Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.