Florence police officer killed in the line of duty laid to rest

Florence, SC (WOLO) — Hundreds of family, friends and members of the public gathered to pay their respects to fallen Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers was at the memorial service this morning and spoke with several community members who are grieving the loss. Srgt. Terrence Carraway was one of the 7 officers shot during what authorities called an “ambush style” attack.

The man investigators say is responsible for officer Carraway’s death remains in jail this evening.

Last Friday 74 year old Fred Hopkins was charged with murder and denied bond.Hopkins was also charged with six counts of attempted murder. Authorities say the incident began when officers responded to Hopkins house to question his son, Seth Hopkins who is facing second-degree charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Seth Hopkins’s bond was also denied in court on Friday. Both men remain behind bars tonight.

The non profit organization Serve and Connect has teamed up with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to help the families impacted by the shooting. Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help families with unexpected expenses and memorial costs. Click below if you’d like to donate to either of the two funds.

To donate to Carraway’s family click here.

To donate to the other officers recovery, click here.