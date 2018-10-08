Memorial Service set for Fallen Florence Police Officer Sgt. Carraway

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family, friends and the public will say goodbye to Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway who was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released information about the public viewing. It will take place Monday, October 8 from 9am-11am at 3300 West Radio Drive.

A memorial service will follow at the Florence Center at Noon.

Count on ABC Columbia for continuing coverage.

 

–Previous Story–

Florence, S.C. (WOLO) — Seven law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday night in Florence County, SC. 

Officials confirmed Wednesday night that one of the officers died from his injuries. The officer has been identified as Terrence Carraway, who had just received his 30-year service pin from the department.

Categories: Local News, National News, News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Florence County shooting suspect officially charge...
Public Viewing for Fallen Florence Officer set for...
Florence Police Chief on Officers shot and rescue ...
Information about the suspected Florence shooter

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android