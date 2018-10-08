Memorial Service set for Fallen Florence Police Officer Sgt. Carraway

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family, friends and the public will say goodbye to Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway who was killed in the line of duty last Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released information about the public viewing. It will take place Monday, October 8 from 9am-11am at 3300 West Radio Drive.

A memorial service will follow at the Florence Center at Noon.

