Fred Hopkins remains behind bars

Florence, SC (WOLO) — The man investigators say is responsible for Srgt. Terrence Carraway’s death remains in jail.

Last Friday 74 year old Fred Hopkins was charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder and denied bond. The incident began when officers responded to Hopkins house to question his son, Seth Hopkins who is facing second-degree charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Seth Hopkins’s bond was also denied in court on Friday.