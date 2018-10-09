Grand Jury Report Released in Corruption Probe

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO,AP)– A state grand jury which investigated state house corruption says Attorney General Alan Wilson impeded the investigation whether he meant to or not.

The grand jury report was released Tuesday afternoon after a two year investigation.

According to the report, Wilson delayed the investigation long enough for statutes of limitations on federal charges like money laundering to run out.

Wilson is a client of Richard Quinn, a political consultant at the center of solicitor David Pascoe’s investigation.

The probe resulted in four lawmakers pleading guilty.

Wilson released a statement Tuesday through his campaign spokesperson, “The Pascoe Report is riddled with already-disproven political innuendo and baseless conjecture. The fact is I spoke to the grand jury voluntarily because I have nothing to hide and all I want to see is justice be served.

This is an entirely political smear less than a month from an election and it should be dismissed as just that.”