Jake Bentley expected to start vs. Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC football coach Will Muschamp confirmed Tuesday that Jake Bentley will get the start against No. 22 Texas A&M this Saturday if Bentley is healthy enough to play.

Bentley, who suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain against Kentucky on Sept. 29, missed Saturday’s 37-35 win against Missouri. Backup Michael Scarnecchia threw three touchdowns and led Carolina on a game-winning drive to beat Mizzou late in the fourth quarter.

“He’s played a lot of good football for us,” said Muschamp on Bentley. “I’m making a decision to help us win.”

Bentley has been inconsistent this season, albeit against very tough competition.

He’s thrown for 928 yards, seven TD, but six interceptions. Five of those picks came against Georgia and Kentucky, the top two defenses in the league, respectively.

“It’s a case of the ball maybe not going my way,” Bentley said Tuesday, regarding his six interceptions. “I have to take care of the ball, and at the end of the day, let the game come to me.”

The Gamecocks host No. 22 Texas A&M Saturday at 3:30 p.m. SEC Network has the live telecast.