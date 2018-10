Police: Suspect Wanted for Burglary at TS Martin Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police released a sketch of a suspect wanted for burglary in September.

Officers say on September 30th, the burglary happened on TS Martin Drive.

The suspect is accused of stealing money, jewelry, and TVs.

Authorities say two suspects are possibly involved in the burglary.

Investigators say at least one displayed a gun as they left.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This is a sketch of what the TS Martin Drive burglary suspect may look like. Columbia Police Depart.

Police believe two suspects are involved in the TS Martin Drive Burglary. Columbia Police Dept.