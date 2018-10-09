WATCH: Will Muschamp updates Jake Bentley’s injury status, previews No. 22 Texas A&M

Mike Gillespie,

Click the video to watch USC head coach Will Muschamp’s comments ahead of Carolina’s matchup with No. 22 Texas A&M Saturday.

