American Red Cross to open shelters as Hurricane Michael approaches
South Carolina (WOLO) — The American Red Cross is preparing to open shelters as Hurricane Michael approaches South Carolina Region.
Officials say cots will be available at each of the shelters however anyone who plans to stay is advised to bring important medications, pillows, blankets, hygiene items and any other items needed for children or those with special needs.
The American Red Cross has an app that will help you find a shelter that is closest to where you are. You can find that information by going to http://redcross.org/apps
As a reminder the American Red Cross is also encouraging people to continue to donate blood. During severe weather like what we expect with Hurricane Michael, officials say they often see a drop in donors that can help provide disaster relief is needed.
Below is a list of locations provided by the Red Cross as of Wednesday October 10th.
- 3765 Leeds Avenue – North Charleston – Opened at noon
- First Baptist Church of Barnwell – 161 Allen Street, Barnwell – Opened at 2 p.m.
- Williamsburg Recovery Center – 2084 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree – Opened at 10 a.m.
- Orangeburg City Gym – 1420 Broughton St, Orangeburg – Opened at 3 p.m.
- Kilbourne Park Baptist Church – 4205 Kilbourne Rd, Columbia – Opening at 5 p.m.
- Lee Central High School — 1800 Wisacky Hwy, Bishopville – Opening at 6 p.m.
- James Brandt Building – 398 Barnwell Highway, Allendale – Opening at 6 p.m.
- Sumter County Recreation Center — 155 Haynsworth St, Sumter – Opening at 7 p.m.
- St. Johns Methodist Church — 102 E Butler Ave, Saluda – Opening at 7 p.m.
- Fairfield Magnet – 1647 Hwy 321 By-Pass N Winnsboro – Opening at 7 p.m.
- McCormick First Baptist Church – 108 S. Oak Street, McCormick – Opening at 8 p.m.
- Grace Community Church – 1611 Woodlawn Rd, Greenwood – Opening at 8:30 p.m.