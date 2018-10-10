American Red Cross to open shelters as Hurricane Michael approaches

South Carolina (WOLO) — The American Red Cross is preparing to open shelters as Hurricane Michael approaches South Carolina Region.

Officials say cots will be available at each of the shelters however anyone who plans to stay is advised to bring important medications, pillows, blankets, hygiene items and any other items needed for children or those with special needs.

The American Red Cross has an app that will help you find a shelter that is closest to where you are. You can find that information by going to http://redcross.org/apps

As a reminder the American Red Cross is also encouraging people to continue to donate blood. During severe weather like what we expect with Hurricane Michael, officials say they often see a drop in donors that can help provide disaster relief is needed.

Below is a list of locations provided by the Red Cross as of Wednesday October 10th.