Lexington Country officials preparing for Hurricane Michael

Crysty Vaughan,

LEXINGTON,  SC (WOLO) — Lexington County officials say they are continuing to monitor the track of hurricane Michael as it moves towards South Carolina Thursday morning.

County officials say they will convene at 4 a.m. to determine County operations Thursday, which is standard protocol in severe weather events.

County employees will be alerted through employee hotline & official social media channels of County operations.

Also,  Curbside collection services WILL NOT be picked up Thursday, as Waste Management has closed their Columbia-based landfill. Thursday collections will be picked up Friday. Friday collections picked up Saturday.

