City of Columbia update on storm cleanup

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – City of Columbia officials are working on cleanup efforts after Tropical Storm Michael on Thursday.

Officials said that precautionary measures helped reduce damages caused by the storm.

Calls relating to trees consisted of multiple types such as limbs down, trees down, tree on power lines, etc and amounted to 44 at last check.

Fire and Police department in Columbia-Richland responded to 358 calls.

To ensure citizens safety, precautionary measures were put in place by Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department, assisting City’s Street Division.