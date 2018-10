Gamecocks release uniform combo for Texas A&M game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC released its uniform combination for Saturday’s game against No. 22 Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks will wear all black with white helmets.

The announcement was made on social media.

USC will try to end a four-game skid to the Aggies when it hosts Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.