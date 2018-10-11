Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department goes door to door in repsonse to TS Michael

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department went door to door in the Corely Mill Road area on Thursday following Tropical Storm Michael.

The Sheriff’s Department shared images of their deputies out on Twitter.

Our deputies went door-to-door checking on residents off Lockner Rd. after the area flooded during #HurricaneMichael. We’re thankful there have been no reported injuries. Please remember: do NOT drive through standing water, it is extremely dangerous. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/tI7oINcYN6 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) October 11, 2018

Officials were out assessing damage and making sure no one needed help from the flooding that was caused by the storm.

Some deputies were even wading in waist-deep water to get to residents.

LCSDRespondsTSMichael3 Courtesy LCSD

LCSDRespondsTSMichael2 Courtesy LCSD

LCSDRespondsTSMichael Courtesy/LCSD



