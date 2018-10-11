Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department goes door to door in repsonse to TS Michael

Alondra De La Rosa,

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department went door to door in the Corely Mill Road area on Thursday following Tropical Storm Michael.

The Sheriff’s Department shared images of their deputies out on Twitter.

Officials were out assessing damage and making sure no one needed help from the flooding that was caused by the storm.

Some deputies were even wading in waist-deep water to get to residents.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

SCE&G continues work to restore service to th...
Richland Co. Council narrowly approves tax cuts fo...
Utility crews stage for storm damage after Michael...
Candidates heat up in final stretch of Senate race...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android