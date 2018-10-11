Newberry basketball announces 2018-19 schedule

NEWBERRY – Newberry men’s basketball has announced its 28-game slate for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The Wolves will play 20 South Atlantic Conference games over the course of the regular season.

The regular season kicks off with the Wolves participating in the SAC-Peach Belt Challenge in Salisbury, N.C. They’ll take on UNC Pembroke on Friday, Nov. 9 for their first game of the year with a Saturday, Nov. 10 matchup with Francis Marion following. It will be a challenging start for the Wolves as both UNC Pembroke and Francis Marion made the NCAA Tournament last season.

The non-conference schedule will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 14, as the Wolves return to Eleazer Arena for their home opener against head coach Dave Davis ‘s alma mater, the Warren Wilson Owls, at 7:00 pm. The Wolves scored a school record 139 points in a win over the Owls a season ago, including an 84-point second half effort.

The conference slate opens up with a visit to Hickory, N.C. to take on the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 pm. This matchup was an exciting one in the 2017-18 season, with the Wolves overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final three minutes to claim a 77-75 victory in the first contest.

The Wolves will take the short trip down I-26 to face the Benedict Tigers in Columbia on Monday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. Newberry and Benedict took a one-year hiatus in the series following the Wolves’ thrilling 87-84 win in January 2017, keyed by an 8-4 run over the final 90 seconds.

Newberry will open January with a road trip to Harrogate, Tennessee to take on the Lincolm Memorial Railsplitters on Jan. 5, a program that ascended as high as the No. 1 ranking in the 2017-18 season. The two teams will play a second matchup on Feb. 16. The Wolves gave the Railsplitters a stark challenge, nearly overcoming the top-10 program in a 98-94 loss at home. LMU would later go on to win the SAC Championship.

Queens, another program that attained the No. 1 ranking at one point last season, will visit Eleazer Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9 before the Wolves head up to Charlotte on Wednesday, Feb. 13. The Royals had an extremely successful 2017-18 season, making a run to the Elite 8 before suffering a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to No. 6 Northern State University 105-99.

Finally, the Wolves will close the regular season at home against the Carson-Newman Eagles on Saturday, Mar. 2 at 4:00 p.m.

The South Atlantic Conference Championship will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 6, with the Final taking place on Sunday, Mar. 10. This season’s championship will be held at Furman University’s Timmons Arena in Greenville.

Click here to view the entire Newberry men’s basketball schedule.