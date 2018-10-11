SC EMD: Storm Safety precautions for residents during Michael

Hurricane Michael

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As Michael tracks through Florida and Georgia, South Carolina could feel impacts most of Thursday.

According to SC Emergency management officials, residents should take the following safety precautions:

Have a plan for where you will go if conditions become too unsafe to remain in your home.

Create your emergency plan by visiting scemd.org or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app:http://onelink.to/dn92rx.

Have an emergency kit with items such as: bottled water, non-perishable food and flashlights with extra batteries. Refer to the preparedness checklists in the 2018 S.C. Hurricane Guide.

Include items for your pets in your emergency kit.

Prepare your home or business by securing any items you have in your yard by taking them indoors.

The probability of power outages is increased due to tropical storm force winds.

Make sure you have some cash in case of power outages.

Frequently monitor weather conditions and be aware that tornadoes are likely spawned during a hurricane or tropical storm.

If you are under a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately. Take shelter immediately in a house or small building. If there is no basement, go to an interior room on the lowest level. Get under a sturdy table and cover your head. Stay there until the danger has passed.

In a vehicle, trailer or mobile home, get out immediately and go to a more substantial structure. If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in the nearest ditch and cover your head. Do not attempt to outdrive a tornado.

Keep all of your important papers in a watertight bag.

Check with your pharmacy to make sure all important medications are filled.

The path is projected to impact most of the state, with many counties under a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch.