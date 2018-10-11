SC State to face Coastal in exhibition game for hurricane relief

To help support Hurricane Florence relief efforts on campus, fans who donate canned goods or make a monetary donation will gain free admission to the game. The canned goods will be given to the University’s food pantry, while the monetary donations will support the faculty/staff and student benevolence funds. Checks should be made payable to the Coastal Educational Foundation (CEF) with “Benevolence Fund” included on the memo line.

Aramark, CCU’s dining service, has also agreed to donate a portion of all concession proceeds to the funds.

Men’s basketball season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The new pricing model for men’s basketball season tickets means every seat in the HTC Center is now $175 for all 13 home games.