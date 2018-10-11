Will Muschamp names Jake Bentley starting QB for Texas A&M game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On his weekly call-in radio show, Gamcecock football coach Will Muschamp named third-year quarterback Jake Bentley the starter over Michael Scarnecchia for Saturday’s game against No. 22 Texas A&M.

“Jake has had a good week. Mike has had a good week. Jake is going to start for us. I have all the confidence in the world he is going to play well,” Muschamp said. “He has played a lot of good football for us at South Carolina. Mike did a fantastic job in his opportunity and that is what you want to see in a young man that has been very patient at his time at South Carolina, has always been a great teammate, been great in the locker room and when your number gets called you have to step up and play and he played at a high level.”

Muschamp had said earlier this week that if Bentley was healthy enough to play Saturday, after suffering a knee sprain at Kentucky two weeks ago, he’d get the start against the Aggies.

Scarnecchia had a great first start against Missouri last week, finishing the game 20-of-35, 249, 3 TD’s while leading USC on a game-winning drive.

But Muschamp says his decision came down to experience.

“Jake’s experience and is a guy that has played a lot and been through a lot. At the end of the day we have two guys we can win with. That’s a good thing, two guys you know can go out and produce for our football team. I’m excited about both guys,” Muschamp said. “I told (Mike) when he met with Jake and I in my office that I want him to leave pissed off. ‘I want you to leave upset.’ Mike’s not that type of young man. He looked at me and said, ‘I want what is best for the team and I want to win.’ That is the type of young man he is and that is what makes him who he is.”

The Gamecocks host the No. 22 Aggies at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.