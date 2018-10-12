Former AC Flora football coach arrested, accused of starting fake SnapChat account to lure student-athletes to exchange nude photos

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say a former AC Flora High School football coach is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material.

Investigators say De Vonta Ali Levern Hardy was using a fake Snapchat account to request and receive nude photos of a 17 year old student.

Deputies say he also sent nude photos and video to get the student to send photos and video to back.

According to the department, Hardy was immediately placed on suspension by AC Flora High School and fired on September 28.

Here is a state from Richland County School District One’s spokesperson.

“We value the safety and security of all of our students. When we learned of these allegations, his involvement with the school was ended. The district will continue to work with law enforcement on the investigation.”