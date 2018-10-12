Hammond handles road trip to Laurence Manning Oct 12, 2018 11:39 PM EDT Greg Brzozowski, MANNING, S.C. (WOLO) – Hammond led by 41 at the break and didn’t need to score a single point in the second half to defeat Laurence Manning 41-23 Friday night, improving to 8-0 in 2018. Categories: High School Football, Sports ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Gamecocks end in 0-0 draw against No. 12 Vanderbil... Cardinal Newman Remains High in Region Standings CA Johnson holds off Eau Claire Ninety-Six still unbeaten after win over Batesburg...