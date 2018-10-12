Newberry scores early and often over Clinton Oct 12, 2018 11:34 PM EDT Greg Brzozowski, NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry scored first and led for the length of their week eight game against Clinton, as the Bulldogs bested the Red Devils 49-12. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: FridayNightFever, SCHSL ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Strom Thurmond secures victory over Gilbert Airport’s strong second half powers win over... LR still unbeaten in district, Lakewood still seek... Flora still unbeaten in region play, defeating OBW