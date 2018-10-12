Strong start leads Brookland-Cayce over Midland Valley

Greg Brzozowski,

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Facing a winless Midland County team, Brookland-Cayce opened scoring to their game Friday night on a 28-0 run, as the Bearcats bested the Mustangs 31-13.

Categories: High School Football, Sports
Share

Related

Gamecocks end in 0-0 draw against No. 12 Vanderbil...
Cardinal Newman Remains High in Region Standings
Hammond handles road trip to Laurence Manning
CA Johnson holds off Eau Claire

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android