Strong start leads Brookland-Cayce over Midland Valley Oct 12, 2018 11:32 PM EDT Greg Brzozowski, CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Facing a winless Midland County team, Brookland-Cayce opened scoring to their game Friday night on a 28-0 run, as the Bearcats bested the Mustangs 31-13.