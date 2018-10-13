Gamecocks end in 0-0 draw against No. 12 Vanderbilt

Offensively, the Gamecocks had solid opportunities to keep the match from heading to extra time. Just 58 seconds into the match,fired a shot off the right post. Her opening minute opportunity was the closest of her team-high six shots in the match.

At 11:56, Elexa Bahr sent a shot off the crossbar to add to the Gamecocks close misses early in the match. 30 seconds later Tatumn Milazzo took a few touches straight into the box where she put a shot on frame, but couldn’t put South Carolina on the board.

In the second half, Selma Sol Magnusdottir had a golden opportunity at 57:34, but the ball once more went wide of net.

In overtime, the Gamecocks were unable to produce a shot, but had solid opportunities near and around the box. For the Gamecocks, the tie is the first since Oct. 22, when the Gamecocks drew with Georgia 1-1. The tie also is the first scoreless draw that South Carolina has played in since Nov. 21, 2014 when the Gamecocks advanced on penalty kicks against Seattle University in the NCAA tournament.

The clean sheet for Krzeczowski puts her into a tie with Megan Rivera of Auburn for the most career shutouts in SEC history at 33.