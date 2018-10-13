Gamecocks fall to No. 22 Texas A&M, 26-23

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In quarterback Jake Bentley’s first game back in two weeks, the Gamecocks fell to the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies, 26-23.

USC had its opportunities, but came up short in the first quarter when Bentley through his seventh interception of the season in the endzone, keeping the Gamecocks off the board in the first half. But USC’s receivers didn’t help either. The Gamecocks had six drops today against an Aggies secondary that hasn’t been stellar against the pass this season.

Time of possession was ultimately the deciding factor. The Aggies controlled the ball for 41:29, while the Gamecocks had possession for a mere 18:31.

USC now goes into the bye week with a 3-3 record (2-3 SEC).