SC State hosts Bethune-Cookman Saturday

Mike Gillespie,

ORANGEBURG  — This week’s game will  be between host SC State Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 MEAC) and the visiting Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman (3-3, 1-1 MEAC). The matchup is a pivotal MEAC contest as both teams are 1-1 in league play and need a win to stay close to league leaders North Carolina A&T (5-1, 2-0 MEAC) and surprising Florida A&M (4-2, 3-0 MEAC), both undefeated in conference games. The Bulldogs and Wildcats enter in a five-way tie for third-place in the conference standings at 1-1.

SC State snapped a four-game losing skid last Saturday with a 21-18 triumph at Morgan State, spoiling the Bears’ 2018 Homecoming. Sophomore QB Tyrece Nick completed 11-21 attempts for 139 yards, including a 23-yard TD pass to RB Omar Cummings in the final minutes which turned out to be the winning score in a game that had five lead changes, two in the 4th quarter. Redshirt freshman DB Duane Nichols, in his first start as a collegian, led the Bulldog defense with eight tackles in the win.

The Wildcats, down 14-0 early, used a 28-point 2nd quarter outburst to power pass SWAC member Mississippi Valley 41-27 at Daytona Beach for their second straight win. Redshirt Junior QB Akevious Williams accounted for three TDs in the come-from-behind win, which leveled the B-CU record at 3-3.

The Attraction
South Carolina State will be celebrating Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day. Youth groups and ROTC brigades throughout the Carolinas and Georgia will visit the campus for a host of activities, including recruitment and pre-game entertainment. All veterans and current military personnel will receive one free ticket.

Players to Watch
SC State Offense: 
#3 So., QB Tyrece Nick (36-77-2, 46.8 pct.) for 495 yds 2TDs; 93  rushes, 304 yds., 2TDs); #18 r-So. RB Datron James (48 rushes, 143 yds.); #1 Jr. WR De’Montrez Burroughs (6 recpts, 142 yds., 1TD); #16 r-Fr. WR Will Vereen (8 rcpts., 121 yds.);  #73 r-Jr. RT Alex Taylor; #56 Sr. LG Robbie Stephenson; #78 r-So OG Pat McNeil; #17 r-Sr. P Jerome Pettiway (32-1365, 42.7 avg). 

SC State Defense:
#45 Jr. LB Lane Jones ( (16T, 12A, 1INT); #11 r-So. LB Chad Gilchrist (20T, 8A, 4TFL); #14 r-So. CB Decobie Durant (20T, 6A, 2PBUs, 1INT); #30 r-Sr. CB Alex Brown (19T, 4A, 5PBUs, 1INT) #98 Sr. DE Bruce Johnson (12T, 4A)

Bethune-Cookman Offense:
#10 r-Jr. QB Akevious Williams (89-144-4, 63.1 pct.) for 1170 yds., 5TDs; 54 rushes, 220 yds., 6TDs);  #34 r-Fr. RB (53 rushes, 267 yds., 1TD); #1 Sr. WR Keavon Mitchell (22 rcpts., 293 yds., 5TDs); #6 GR WR Malique Jackson (14 rcpts., 295 yds., 2 TDs); #22 WR/KR Jimmie Robinson (14 rcpts., 213 yds., 4TDs; 9KORs 373 yds, 2 TDs); #57 Sr. RG Dwayne Brown.

Bethune-Cookman Defense
#19 r-Jr. MLB Marquis Hendrix (19T, 24A, 4TLF, 2INTs); #31 So. OLB Devin James (19T, 14A, 2TFL); #18 Sr. Joseph Johnson (18T, 10A, 2TFL); #91 r-Sr. DE Kevin Thompson (7T, 17A, 5TFL, 1Sack); #5 Sr. SS Kennedy Ndukwe (12T, 12 A, 2 INTs).

The Series
The Bulldogs and Wildcats are meeting for the 44th time in a rivalry that began in 1956. SC State has a 31-22 edge in the series; however, the two teams have split the last 16 contests (8-8). The Wildcats edged the Bulldogs 12-9 last year at Daytona Beach, while SC State took a 28-7 home win in 2016. B-CU’s last win in Orangeburg was a 27-14 triumph in 2012.

The Coaches 
SC State’s Buddy Pough (SC State ’75) is in his 17th season as head coach at his alma mater and owns a 121-68 overall mark (95-34 MEAC). He is 8-8 against Bethune-Cookman.

 (Bethune-Cookman’s Terry Sims (Knoxville ’94) is in his fourth season as Wildcat head coach. He is 23-15 at Bethune-Cookman and owns a 2-1 mark against SC State.

2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Standings (thru 10-06-18)

                         MEAC   Overall
NC A&T             2-0        5-1
Florida A&M      3-0        4-2
Norfolk State     1-1        3-2
B-Cookman        1-1       3-3
NC Central         1-1       2-3
Howard              1-1        1-3
SC State            1-1        1-4
Savannah St.      0-2        1-4
Del-State            0-2         0-5
Morgan State      0-1        1-5

Previous Results
October 6, 2018
SC State 21, Morgan State 18
B-Cookman 41, Mississippi Valley 27
North Carolina A&T 34, Del-State 6
FAMU 17, Norfolk State 0
NC Central 40, Howard 35
Savannah State 23, Chas. Southern 3

This Week’s Games (10-13-18)
Bethune-Cookman at SC State, 2
FAMU at North Carolina A&T, 1
Morgan State at Savannah State, 6
Delaware State at Howard, 1
Norfolk State, bye
NC Central, bye

Categories: Local Sports, Sports
Share

Related

Jake Bentley looks to take step forward against No...
Gamecocks end in 0-0 draw against No. 12 Vanderbil...
Cardinal Newman Remains High in Region Standings
Hammond handles road trip to Laurence Manning

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android