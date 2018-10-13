SC State hosts Bethune-Cookman Saturday

ORANGEBURG — This week’s game will be between host SC State Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1 MEAC) and the visiting Wildcats of Bethune-Cookman (3-3, 1-1 MEAC). The matchup is a pivotal MEAC contest as both teams are 1-1 in league play and need a win to stay close to league leaders North Carolina A&T (5-1, 2-0 MEAC) and surprising Florida A&M (4-2, 3-0 MEAC), both undefeated in conference games. The Bulldogs and Wildcats enter in a five-way tie for third-place in the conference standings at 1-1.

SC State snapped a four-game losing skid last Saturday with a 21-18 triumph at Morgan State, spoiling the Bears’ 2018 Homecoming. Sophomore QB Tyrece Nick completed 11-21 attempts for 139 yards, including a 23-yard TD pass to RB Omar Cummings in the final minutes which turned out to be the winning score in a game that had five lead changes, two in the 4th quarter. Redshirt freshman DB Duane Nichols , in his first start as a collegian, led the Bulldog defense with eight tackles in the win.

The Wildcats, down 14-0 early, used a 28-point 2nd quarter outburst to power pass SWAC member Mississippi Valley 41-27 at Daytona Beach for their second straight win. Redshirt Junior QB Akevious Williams accounted for three TDs in the come-from-behind win, which leveled the B-CU record at 3-3.

The Attraction

South Carolina State will be celebrating Youth/ROTC/Military Appreciation Day. Youth groups and ROTC brigades throughout the Carolinas and Georgia will visit the campus for a host of activities, including recruitment and pre-game entertainment. All veterans and current military personnel will receive one free ticket.

Players to Watch

SC State Offense:

#3 So., QB Tyrece Nick (36-77-2, 46.8 pct.) for 495 yds 2TDs; 93 rushes, 304 yds., 2TDs); #18 r-So. RB Datron James (48 rushes, 143 yds.); #1 Jr. WR De’Montrez Burroughs (6 recpts, 142 yds., 1TD); #16 r-Fr. WR Will Vereen (8 rcpts., 121 yds.); #73 r-Jr. RT Alex Taylor ; #56 Sr. LG Robbie Stephenson ; #78 r-So OG Pat McNeil; #17 r-Sr. P Jerome Pettiway (32-1365, 42.7 avg).

SC State Defense:

#45 Jr. LB Lane Jones ( (16T, 12A, 1INT); #11 r-So. LB Chad Gilchrist (20T, 8A, 4TFL); #14 r-So. CB Decobie Durant (20T, 6A, 2PBUs, 1INT); #30 r-Sr. CB Alex Brown (19T, 4A, 5PBUs, 1INT) #98 Sr. DE Bruce Johnson (12T, 4A)

Bethune-Cookman Offense:

#10 r-Jr. QB Akevious Williams (89-144-4, 63.1 pct.) for 1170 yds., 5TDs; 54 rushes, 220 yds., 6TDs); #34 r-Fr. RB (53 rushes, 267 yds., 1TD); #1 Sr. WR Keavon Mitchell (22 rcpts., 293 yds., 5TDs); #6 GR WR Malique Jackson (14 rcpts., 295 yds., 2 TDs); #22 WR/KR Jimmie Robinson (14 rcpts., 213 yds., 4TDs; 9KORs 373 yds, 2 TDs); #57 Sr. RG Dwayne Brown.

Bethune-Cookman Defense

#19 r-Jr. MLB Marquis Hendrix (19T, 24A, 4TLF, 2INTs); #31 So. OLB Devin James (19T, 14A, 2TFL); #18 Sr. Joseph Johnson (18T, 10A, 2TFL); #91 r-Sr. DE Kevin Thompson (7T, 17A, 5TFL, 1Sack); #5 Sr. SS Kennedy Ndukwe (12T, 12 A, 2 INTs).

The Series

The Bulldogs and Wildcats are meeting for the 44th time in a rivalry that began in 1956. SC State has a 31-22 edge in the series; however, the two teams have split the last 16 contests (8-8). The Wildcats edged the Bulldogs 12-9 last year at Daytona Beach, while SC State took a 28-7 home win in 2016. B-CU’s last win in Orangeburg was a 27-14 triumph in 2012.

The Coaches

SC State’s Buddy Pough (SC State ’75) is in his 17th season as head coach at his alma mater and owns a 121-68 overall mark (95-34 MEAC). He is 8-8 against Bethune-Cookman.

(Bethune-Cookman’s Terry Sims (Knoxville ’94) is in his fourth season as Wildcat head coach. He is 23-15 at Bethune-Cookman and owns a 2-1 mark against SC State.

