Deputies: Clothes Give Away Suspected Bank Robbery

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Co. deputies say a man who robbed a bank on his lunch break is in custody.

Investigators say on Friday afternoon Leland Beatty took a break from work to rob a bank on the 3900 block of Platt Spirngs Rd.

Deputies say Beatty went back to work wearing the same clothes he wore in the bank robbery to pay back a co-worker he owed money to.

Investigators say someone recognized the clothes from the surveillance pictures being circulated on-line and alerted authorities.