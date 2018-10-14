Deputies: Clothes Give Away Suspected Bank Robbery

Rob Dew,

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Co. deputies say a man who robbed a bank on his lunch break is in custody.
Investigators say on Friday afternoon Leland Beatty took a break from work to rob a bank on the 3900 block of Platt Spirngs Rd.
Deputies say Beatty went back to work wearing the same clothes he wore in the bank robbery to pay back a co-worker he owed money to.
Investigators say someone recognized the clothes from the surveillance pictures being circulated on-line and alerted authorities.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Share

Related

Shooting Victim Dies, Suspect Now Sought for Murde...
Three Arrested Following Suspicious Vehicle Pursui...
Trump’s approval improves, Dems still lead f...
Gas prices on the rise

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android