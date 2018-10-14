SC State Fair in full swing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Fair is underway and ready for a full week of fun.

The fair runs through next Sunday, October 21st.

For tickets, hours, deals, log on to https://www.scstatefair.org/plan-your-visit/tickets

There are several specials, including a weekday lunch promotion.

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Every weekday, exchange $10.00 cash for a lunch admission ticket at the ticket booth and purchase a fair-tastic lunch from any and all of our vendors between 12 noon and 2 pm. Then get your $10.00 back when you return your ticket to the ticket booth by 2 pm.