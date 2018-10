Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A woman has died after a shooting at a Midlands apartment complex earlier this month.

Richland Co. coroner Gary Watts says 32 year old Cherelle Evans died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Colubmia police say they are looking for a man resembling the sketch pictured above in connection with the incident.

If you recognize this man call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.