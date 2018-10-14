Three Arrested Following Suspicious Vehicle Pursuit

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Three men suspected of shoplifting and leading Richland Co. deputies on a chase that ended in an accident are in custody.

Investigators say just after 8:30 Saturday night they were patrolling the Village at Sandhills when they spotted a suspicious car without tags parked in front of a department store.

Deputies attempted to stop the car about a half mile down the road when investigators say the suspects struck an off-duty deputy’s vehicle.

Jonathan Branham, Christopher Reeder, and Jonah Furqan are all charged in connection with the incident.

Deputies say two suspects were taken to the hospital due to the vehicle’s airbag being deployed.

One suspect remains in the hospital for injuries sustained during the accident.