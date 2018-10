Lexington Co. Deputies Searching for Theft Suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing a restaurant’s employees phone.

Authorities say on September 19th, the man pictured below, was captured on camera going behind the counter of the restaurant on Bush River Road.

Officials say the camera caught him pocketing an employee’s phone.

If you have any information on why this man is, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Lexington County deputies are looking for this man accused of theft on Sept. 19. Lexington Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Here's another angle of the man accused of stealing a restaurant employee's phone. Lexington Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Here's another angle of the man accused of stealing a restaurant employee's phone on Bush River Rd. Lexington Co. Sheriff's Dept.