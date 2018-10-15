Prosperity Police: Woman accused of strong armed robbery of elderly person

PROSPERITY, SC (WOLO)– According to the Prosperity Police Department, a woman has been arrested, accused of strong arm robbery.

The incident happened in early September, say police.

Officials say it happened at the Miller Street apartments in Prosperity.

According to authorities, Mary Jane Chandler assaulted an elderly person that had limited mobility, then took money from the victim’s pocket.

Prosperity police say the suspect was arrested in Newberry by the Newberry Police Department