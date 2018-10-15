Wilson breaks barriers as first WNBA player with Mountain Dew deal

PURCHASE, N.Y. – MTN DEW ICE is celebrating the start of the 2018-19 NBA season by bringing fans Closer Than Courtside through one-of-a-kind experiences and access to their favorite hoops icons at Tip-Off and throughout the 2018-19 NBA season.

DEW is tipping off the season in a number ways:

Rookies Emerge to Lead Bolstered MTN DEW ICE Roster

This season, MTN DEW ICE will ramp things up by welcoming some of the biggest names in the 2018 NBA rookie class to the DEW roster of athletes. This year’s rising stars – who’ll join NBA superstars like Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid – include top NBA Draft picks Marvin Bagley III, Collin Sexton, Jaren Jackson Jr., Kevin Knox, Josh Hart, and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Clint Capela.

DEW is excited to bolster the roster by celebrating the first female basketball player to join the squad: reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson. Together, the DEW lineup will engage in national and local marketing initiatives, from in-store and event activations to digital and social media campaigns – and a new TV commercial featuring a superstar from the DEW roster that will premiere in the coming weeks.

“I’m really excited to team up with MTN DEW ICE as the first-ever WNBA player to join the DEW roster of athletes,” said A’ja Wilson. “DEW is a brand that I love because of its dedication to bringing fans closer to the game and the lifestyle – and because they know how to have fun.”

“This year, DEW has made some incredible additions to an already awesome roster of basketball stars – and we’re especially stoked to welcome our first WNBA player to the family,” said Erin Chin, senior director, marketing, Mountain Dew. “What we love the most about DEW athletes is that they are at the top of their games on the court, but they’re also pushing boundaries and making waves off the court.”

MTN DEW ICE NBA & WNBA Roster

Marvin Bagley III – NBA Power Forward

Bradley Beal – NBA Shooting Guard

Clint Capela – NBA Power Forward

Joel Embiid – NBA Center

Josh Hart – NBA Guard

Jaren Jackson Jr. – NBA Power Forward

Kevin Knox – NBA Small Forward

Collin Sexton – NBA Point Guard

Dennis Smith Jr. – NBA Point Guard

Myles Turner – NBA Power Forward

Russell Westbrook – NBA Point Guard

A’ja Wilson – WNBA Forward

Justise Winslow – NBA Small Forward

The MTN DEW ICE Pregame Events Are Sure to be Ice Cold

Celebrating MTN DEW ICE as the new lead soft drink for the NBA, the brand is traveling coast to coast to bring one-of-a-kind MTN DEW ICE Pregame celebrations to fans, complete with Closer than Courtside access to hoops lifestyle, and a MTN DEW ICE bar with product sampling. At Oracle Arena, home of the back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, the MTN DEW ICE Pregame event will set up shop on Tuesday, October 16 outside Oracle Arena, and will make its way to New York City’s Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks, on October 17 ahead of the Knicks home opener.

DEW Launches MTN DEW ICE and MTN DEW ICE Cherry as Lead Soft Drinks of the NBA

The NBA is about to get ice cold as DEW is announcing MTN DEW ICE – a clear, refreshing, lemon-lime flavored DEW – as the new lead soft drink of the NBA. The DEW brand first introduced MTN DEW ICE earlier this year, and is shaking things up again by launching new MTN DEW ICE Cherry as a limited-time-only offering – featuring the original MTN DEW ICE with a splash of cherry flavor.

MTN DEW ICE and MTN DEW ICE Cherry will be everywhere fans are this NBA season including local and national events, as part of marketing campaigns, and more.