USC students row to raise money for families affected by childhood diseases

Claire Richardson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) Students with a physical therapy program at the University of South Carolina will be rowing for 24 consecutive hours to raise awareness and funds for Leo’s pride.

Leo’s pride is a local non-profit that raises money for accessible playgrounds, vans and equipment for children and families affected by childhood diseases and disorders.

Leo is a 4 year old boy with spinal muscular atrophy. The rare condition severely limits his ability to move.

In addition to this event, a 5k run and walk will be held on October 27th with proceeds going to Leo’s Pride.

Physical therapy students will be rowing until 3pm today.

For more information on the organization and the race, click HERE.

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

SC State Museum hosts ‘ Museum of Oz’ ...
New brain collar has researchers thinking about wa...
Apartment fire displaced 8 people in Irmo
Newberry woman arrested for stealing money from an...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android