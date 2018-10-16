USC students row to raise money for families affected by childhood diseases

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) Students with a physical therapy program at the University of South Carolina will be rowing for 24 consecutive hours to raise awareness and funds for Leo’s pride.

Leo’s pride is a local non-profit that raises money for accessible playgrounds, vans and equipment for children and families affected by childhood diseases and disorders.

Leo is a 4 year old boy with spinal muscular atrophy. The rare condition severely limits his ability to move.

In addition to this event, a 5k run and walk will be held on October 27th with proceeds going to Leo’s Pride.

Physical therapy students will be rowing until 3pm today.

For more information on the organization and the race, click HERE.