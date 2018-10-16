Gamecock defensive back transferring from South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Korey Banks, a redshirt sophomore defensive back for the Gamecocks, is no longer with the team and intends to transfer from the school.

Banks will finish his classes before leaving at the end of the fall semester.

The former three-star from Georgia signed with the Gamecocks in 2016 and played six games as a wide receiver as a true freshman, before redshirting in 2017.

Banks played in two games this season for the Gamecocks and has one tackle.