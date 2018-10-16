Midlands high school opens mystery box from 1931 found by construction crew

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)- A piece of history found on a Midlands high school campus has finally been revealed.

Students and staff gathered at Brookland-Cayce High School to open a time capsule that dates back to 1931.

Construction crew members working on renovating a part of the school found the rusted and sealed shut mystery box over the summer.

“Since that day in August its been sitting in my office,”Gregg Morton, Brookland-Cayce High principal said. “We’ve been contemplating what’s in there.”

During the high school’s foundation annual meeting students, staff and members of the community finally got an intimate look into the past. Inside the box was an unrecognizable booklet with the words supreme court at the top. A rusted State Newspaper from August 20,1931 and a bible.

“We’re going to get one of those airtight glass boxes and with our renovations, since it was found in the auditorium, find a permanent display in that auditorium,” Morton said. “We have to get it protected, that way folks can see it in the years to come.”