RCSD Holding Press Conference on Florence Shooting Updates

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference today to give updates on the Florence County shooting investigation.

Sheriff Leon Lott will hold the press conference at 3 p.m. at the Florence Center.

Florence Center is located at 3300 West Radio Drive in Florence, S.C.

