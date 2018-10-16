Red Cross helping Hurricane Michael victims

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —People from South Carolina are stepping up to help those in need down in Florida and Georgia.

18 members of the Palmetto Region Red Cross have volunteered to help in relief efforts after Hurricane Michael destroyed tourist towns in Florida.

The volunteers will help with a variety of aspects including shelter efforts, supply distribution and emotional support.

If you would like to find out how you can help click on the link below: http://www.sccredcross.org/
