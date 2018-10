WATCH: Former Gamecock Steve Pearce hits home run in ALCS Tuesday

HOUSTON, TX (WOLO) — Tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth, former Gamecock Steve Pearce hit a monster 456-foot home run to give the Red Sox the lead over the Houston Astros in game three of the ALCS.

Pearce’s homer was the first of his career in the postseason.