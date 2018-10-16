Wilson calls for re-authorization of Conservation Fund

Lexington Co., S.C.(WOLO)– Preserving the Saluda River and other outdoor areas for generations to come.
Tuesday morning US Representative Joe Wilson and the Conservation Voters of South Carolina held a news conference calling on congress to re-authorize the land water conservation fund.
According to the organization the fund that expired in September has already provided close to $300 million for projects across South Carolina.

After the news conference Congressman Wilson and others went on a kayak tour of sites funded by the conservation fund.

