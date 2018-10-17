Deadline to register for general election

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The general election is coming up and if you have not yet registered to vote yet, you need to hurry up because you only have one more day.

The voter registration deadline for the November sixth election is Wednesday October 17th. The deadline was extended after Hurricane Florence to give voters extra time to have their voices heard.

Registering is easy, all you have to do it go to the website http://scvotes.org  and click on “register to vote”.

Races for several key positions are at stake including the Governor, seats in the SC house and the US House of Representatives. Voters will also see a Constitutional amendment question on their ballot.

Below you can see a reminder of the countdown to the ballot box posted on the South Carolina Election Commission twitter page.

