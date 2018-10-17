Deadline to register for general election

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The general election is coming up and if you have not yet registered to vote yet, you need to hurry up because you only have one more day.

The voter registration deadline for the November sixth election is Wednesday October 17th. The deadline was extended after Hurricane Florence to give voters extra time to have their voices heard.

Registering is easy, all you have to do it go to the website http://scvotes.org and click on “register to vote”.

Races for several key positions are at stake including the Governor, seats in the SC house and the US House of Representatives. Voters will also see a Constitutional amendment question on their ballot.

Below you can see a reminder of the countdown to the ballot box posted on the South Carolina Election Commission twitter page.

With only three weeks until November 6, head to https://t.co/v1HYnJ0m9l to answer any of your voting questions! From finding your polling place, voter ID requirements and sample ballots – it is all at https://t.co/v1HYnJ0m9l pic.twitter.com/RjhUaI58Zs — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) October 16, 2018