Lexington Medical Center hiring more nurses as construction nears an end

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Medical Center announces it needs more nurses as it is close to completing its new patient care tower.

With the addition of over 70 patient beds, the hospital is hiring nurses to keep up with the growing number of patients.

The Lexington Medical Center is also hiring up to $10 thousand sign on bonus based on experience and speciality.