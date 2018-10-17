North Carolina trooper shot and killed during a traffic stop early Wednesday

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WOLO) – A North Carolina State Trooper is dead after authorities say he was shot during a traffic stop in Columbus County.

According to ABC station WWAY in Wilmington, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. on US 701 near Sellers Town Rd in Columbus County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the trooper died as a result of the assault after being transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the suspect was apprehended around 4 a.m.

North Carolina Highway Patrol tweeted out their condolences below for the fallen officer this morning.

Investigators have not released the identities of the trooper or the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The @NCSHP and it's @NCPublicSafety family are mourning the loss of one of its troopers who was fatally shot this morning in a traffic stop in Columbus County. More information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/q7HsozVkqf — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) October 17, 2018