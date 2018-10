After January altercation, Staley, Pingeton ready to move on

Tensions between South Carolina and Missouri could not have been worse earlier this year, after the Gamecocks and Tigers faced off in women’s basketball on January 28th. During the game, an on-court scuffle ensued, resulting in both teams and coaches being separated. On Thursday at SEC Basketball Media Days, USC’s Dawn Staley and Missouri’s coach Robin Pingeton made it clear they’re ready to move past the incident.