Barricaded Suspect Arrested, Facing Numerous Charges say Lexington Police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) -The Lexington Police Department says a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home on Wednesday, now faces numerous charges.

Lexington Police officers say they went to the home on the 200 block of Coventry Drive to around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday (10/17) to arrest Matthew Johns, 28, on warrants.

According to LPD, officers spoke to people outside the home who said Johns was inside. Officers tried to call Johns but had no response.

Hostage negotiators talked with the 28-year-old unsuccessfully for nearly five hours. He was reportedly not hostile, just refused to come out say police.

According to the Police Chief, the emergency services team deployed gas. After a short period of time, police say Johns contacted negotiators to advise that he was coming out of the house.

Police say Johns exited from the residence through a window in the garage and was immediately taken into custody by officers without incident.

According to Police, Matthew Johns was evaluated by County of Lexington EMS and he was then transported to the Lexington County Detention Center for booking procedures.

He faces charges, including two counts Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Collision and Driving Under Suspension 2nd Offense.