#FightFarrahFight sweeps nation as Florence deputy remains in critical condition

Alondra De La Rosa,

Florence, S.C. (WOLO) – Florence County Deputy Farrah Turner remains in critical condition after the Florence shooting incident on Oct. 3.

People all over the country have started to use #FightFarrahFight to show their support for the deputy and her family.

Turner and other officers responsed to a home to question Seth Hopkins. When his father, Fred Hopkins opened fire striking seven and killin one, Officer Terrance Carraway.

Fred Hopkins remains behind bars

