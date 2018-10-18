Five Points shooting victim’s mother speaks out against gun violence

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-A Midlands fraternity and the city of Columbia held a vigil to bring awareness to gun violence.

The vigil was in honor of Howard Boone Jr. who was shot in the neck back in March, paralyzing him from the neck down.

“God spared his life, that’s a lot that some families don’t get,” Sheraldine Lewis, Boone’s mother said.

His family and frat brothers are hoping that others will also take a stand against gun violence.

“Before you think about pulling the trigger, know the individuals you’re going to affect,” Lewis said. “Especially if they’re an innocent bystander, a lot of them have goals and dreams.”

“Think before you pull the trigger because bullets don’t make a U-turn, they don’t come back,” Daniel blathers, brother of Terrence Carraway, who was killed in Florence shooting said. “Understand that you’re affecting more than the life of the person that you’re aiming at. You’re even affecting your own life.”