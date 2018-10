Newly-Designed Richland Library Northeast to Reopen Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) The community is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of the newly-renovated Richland Library Northeast (7490 Parklane Road). The event is happening Friday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For more information on the event, click HERE

To check out some of the other events happening at Richland Library, click HERE