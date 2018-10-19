Celebrity softball game to benefit South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) The Fifth Annual South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association (SCYDA) Celebrity Softball Game is happening at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium on Saturday, October 20th.

In addition to the game, there will be a home run derby as well as an autograph session with the athletes. There will also be a silent auction on the concourse during the game.

The home run derby begins at noon, and the softball game begins at 1pm.

The SCYDA will use all proceeds from the game to send children with type 1 diabetes to a summer camp.

For more information or to get tickets, click HERE.