Chester still perfect after road win at Fairfield Central

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield Central’s playoff chances took a hit against undefeated and district leading Chester Friday night, as the Cyclones stayed perfect on their way to a 34-15 road victory.

The Griffins dropped to 1-2 in Class 3A District 4, still remaining in a tie for third place with Camden, who also lost Friday night to Indian Land 20-14.