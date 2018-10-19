Columbia Fire says Broad River Road is shut down due to house fire

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road is still shut down but they have extinguished the house fire.

Officials say a house fire early this morning at 11700 Broad River Road caused the closure.

Firefighters say the house fire started in the chimney.

Early morning house fire at 11700 Broad River Road. ABC Columbia/Rich Wandover

Columbia Fire Dept. are still closing Broad River Road. ABC Columbia/ Rich Wandover

Columbia Fire Dept. has extinguished the fire on Broad River Road. ABC Columbia/ Rich Wandover





No injuries have been reported at this time.

Columbia Fire Department tweeted these updates below this morning.

Broad River Rd is still closed to traffic at this time as our crews are still working at the house. Drivers still encouraged to find alternate routes @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/abgbtgmKrN — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 19, 2018

UPDATE: house fire at 11700 Broad River Rd is now out. Crews on scene have determined it started in the chimney. Once again no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/nQ1eBm5yVQ — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 19, 2018

Report from the scene is that building was currently unoccupied. No injuries to any civilians. @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/edqQ6u1Hb7 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 19, 2018

TRAFFIC ALERT ????: Broad River Rd is closed to traffic near 11700 due to a house fire. Drivers are please asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes while our crews work. @ColaFire — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) October 19, 2018