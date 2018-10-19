Columbia Fire says Broad River Road is shut down due to house fire

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says Broad River Road is still shut down but they have extinguished the house fire.

Officials say a house fire early this morning at 11700 Broad River Road caused the closure.

Firefighters say the house fire started in the chimney.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Columbia Fire Department tweeted these updates below this morning.

