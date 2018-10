Gray Collegiate claims first region title in football history with win over Eau Claire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gray Collegiate wasn’t going to be stopped from the minute the whistle blew Thursday night.

The War Eagles took a commanding 21-0 lead over Eau Claire in the first quarter and didn’t look back, beating the Shamrocks 35-6 to win their first football region title in school history.

With the win, the War Eagles now advance to the playoffs on November 9.